Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Short Interest Update

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Computer Services by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Computer Services stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.58. Computer Services has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

