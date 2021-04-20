Short Interest in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Increases By 34.8%

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First Financial stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in First Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Financial by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

