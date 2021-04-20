Short Interest in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Increases By 34.8%

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
First Financial stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in First Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Financial by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
