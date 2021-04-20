United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Up 35.5% in March

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

