bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

BPOSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

BPOSY opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. bpost SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

