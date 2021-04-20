Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in March

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.0 days.

Cogeco stock opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. Cogeco has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

