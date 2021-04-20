Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in March

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.0 days.
Cogeco stock opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. Cogeco has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83.
About Cogeco
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.