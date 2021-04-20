Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.53

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $11.20. Vince shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 4,223 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vince by 76.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vince by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vince by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

