Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.27

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.27 and traded as high as C$2.44. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 301,084 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CJ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.77.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14. The stock has a market cap of C$343.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

