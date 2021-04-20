Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.53

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $11.20. Vince shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 4,223 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.37.
Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
