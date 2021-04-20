Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

ALRS stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $533.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alerus Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alerus Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

