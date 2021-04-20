Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Raised to $258.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $258.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WLTW. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.11.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $173.06 and a 1-year high of $245.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.05.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $1,504,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $372,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.