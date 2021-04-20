Nord/LB Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €58.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTL. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.23 ($61.44).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

