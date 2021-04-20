Zacks Investment Research Upgrades argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Get argenx alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $274.80 on Friday. argenx has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.