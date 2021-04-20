S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

SANW stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.