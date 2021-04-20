Head to Head Contrast: Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) vs. Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viasat has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Proxim Wireless and Viasat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Viasat 0 2 3 1 2.83

Viasat has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.82%. Given Viasat’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viasat is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Viasat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viasat $2.31 billion 1.46 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

Proxim Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viasat.

Profitability

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Viasat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Viasat -0.05% -0.06% -0.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Viasat shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Viasat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viasat beats Proxim Wireless on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts. As of March 31, 2020, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 590,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; application specific integrated circuit and monolithic microwave integrated circuit design; and network function virtualization. The company's Government Systems segment offers various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable voice, and real-time collection and dissemination of video and data using secure, and jam-resistant transmission links. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

