California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) & Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Head to Head Contrast

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A Bank First 28.94% 13.19% 1.40%

This table compares California First Leasing and Bank First’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $16.94 million 10.62 $7.33 million N/A N/A Bank First $101.80 million 5.30 $26.69 million $3.87 18.05

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Dividends

California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank First pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for California First Leasing and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank First has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.10%. Given Bank First’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Risk & Volatility

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank First beats California First Leasing on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

