Reviewing COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) & Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

This table compares COSCO SHIPPING and Schneider Electric S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COSCO SHIPPING N/A N/A N/A Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for COSCO SHIPPING and Schneider Electric S.E., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COSCO SHIPPING 0 0 0 0 N/A Schneider Electric S.E. 0 3 7 0 2.70

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COSCO SHIPPING and Schneider Electric S.E.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COSCO SHIPPING $21.78 billion 0.75 $968.06 million $0.08 99.88 Schneider Electric S.E. $30.07 billion 3.12 $2.70 billion $1.18 28.01

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than COSCO SHIPPING. Schneider Electric S.E. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COSCO SHIPPING, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

COSCO SHIPPING has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats COSCO SHIPPING on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, shipping lines, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services, as well as operates shipping and liner agencies. The company also provides technology services and solutions; and designs and manufactures computer software. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 507 container vessels with a total shipping capacity of 2,967,932 TEU. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures. The company also provides access control, building management, fire and security, network infrastructure and connectivity, power monitoring and control, power quality and power factor correction, sensor, valve and valve actuator, variable speed drive and soft starter, and video management system products. In addition, it offers feeder automation and grid automation and SCADA software products, medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, power monitoring and control products, protection relays, substation automation products, and switchgear components. Further, the company provides data center software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, security and environmental monitoring products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) products. Additionally, it offers electrical protection and control products, home automation and security products, installation materials and systems, light switches and electrical sockets, network infrastructure and connectivity products, and UPS. It also provides industrial automation and control products; energy access products, such as collective solutions and home systems; and solar and energy storage products. The company was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.