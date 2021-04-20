Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3,391.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.