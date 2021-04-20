Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.
EADSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.
OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. Airbus has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.82.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.