Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. Airbus has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

