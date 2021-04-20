Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

ASC opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 544,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $395,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 40.3% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 276,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 79,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 111.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 72,657 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.