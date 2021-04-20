Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

BRX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $424,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 935,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

