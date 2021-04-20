Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVTR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.19.

AVTR stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 265.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

