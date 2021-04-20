Chewy’s (CHWY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.32.

CHWY opened at $78.98 on Friday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $1,084,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,240,680 shares of company stock worth $509,718,438 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,907,000 after acquiring an additional 171,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Chewy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,242,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

