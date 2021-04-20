GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIK. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

GigCapital3 stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98. GigCapital3 has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000.

GigCapital3 Company Profile

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

