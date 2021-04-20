QinetiQ Group’s (QNTQF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QNTQF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQF opened at $4.71 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

