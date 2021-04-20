QinetiQ Group’s (QNTQF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QNTQF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQF opened at $4.71 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

