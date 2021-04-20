Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) & Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Head to Head Survey

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colony Bankcorp and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 24.28%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Southside Bancshares pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 11.51% 8.09% 0.67% Southside Bancshares 24.55% 8.68% 0.99%

Volatility & Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Southside Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $75.25 million 1.89 $10.21 million N/A N/A Southside Bancshares $283.15 million 4.52 $74.55 million $2.20 17.71

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Colony Bankcorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 22, 2021, the company operated 32 branches throughout Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 57 banking facilities and 79 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

