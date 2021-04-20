AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.80.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.12.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.