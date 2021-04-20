United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URI. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.00.

United Rentals stock opened at $324.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $341.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 96.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 109.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

