Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $20.26 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

