FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Raised by Analyst

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a PE ratio of 118.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 149,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

