Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 62.98%.

Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

