Flushing Financial (FFIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FFIC opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

