Brokers Offer Predictions for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $7.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.44. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $42.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $35.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on GS. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.32.

Shares of GS opened at $343.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $356.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.07 and a 200 day moving average of $271.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

