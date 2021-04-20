Sequans Communications (SQNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Sequans Communications to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. On average, analysts expect Sequans Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

SQNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

