Sequans Communications (SQNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Sequans Communications to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. On average, analysts expect Sequans Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $9.57.
Sequans Communications Company Profile
Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.
See Also: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.