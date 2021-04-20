Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANXGF opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Anaconda Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

