Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANXGF opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Anaconda Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.
About Anaconda Mining
