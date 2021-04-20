Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Up 27.9% in March

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,474,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

