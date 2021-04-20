Short Interest in Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Drops By 18.9%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 142.0 days.

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $123.10 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aeroports de Paris has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

