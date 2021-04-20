Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $737.43

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 737.43 ($9.63) and traded as high as GBX 835 ($10.91). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 822 ($10.74), with a volume of 174,362 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 625.83 ($8.18).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 808.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 737.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.50%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

