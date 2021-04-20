Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $231.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.84. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $234.26. The company has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

