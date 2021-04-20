MAN (FRA:MAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.88

MAN SE (FRA:MAN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €45.88 ($53.98) and traded as high as €56.30 ($66.24). MAN shares last traded at €56.30 ($66.24), with a volume of 16,745 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.88.

MAN Company Profile (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

