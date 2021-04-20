Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Issued By Piper Sandler

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VMware in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the virtualization software provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VMware’s FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VMW. Northland Securities downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

VMW stock opened at $170.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.48. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $121.78 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

