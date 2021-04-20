Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VCYT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $45.31 on Monday. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Veracyte by 88.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71,999 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.