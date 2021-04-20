DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for SmartFinancial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $22.66 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $342.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 86,931 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

