Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.20 and traded as high as C$4.07. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 74,222 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.60.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52. The firm has a market cap of C$183.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.97.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$83.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 81,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.02 per share, with a total value of C$327,159.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$327,159.33.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.