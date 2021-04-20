ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.65

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.65 and traded as high as C$42.53. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.48, with a volume of 248,563 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACO.X. CSFB increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ATCO to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get ATCO alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.65. The company has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,708 shares in the company, valued at C$1,782,612.

ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.