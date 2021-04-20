CoreSite Realty Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for CoreSite Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

COR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.56.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $125.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $38,766.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.