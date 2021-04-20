Triumph Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TGI. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $949.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Triumph Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.