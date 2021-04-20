UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $20.12 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $852.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.