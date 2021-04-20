Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock.
LON KCT opened at GBX 187 ($2.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 129.44. The company has a market cap of £322.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. Kin and Carta has a 1 year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 191.50 ($2.50).
About Kin and Carta
