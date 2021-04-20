Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock.

LON KCT opened at GBX 187 ($2.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 129.44. The company has a market cap of £322.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. Kin and Carta has a 1 year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 191.50 ($2.50).

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

