UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UPMMY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $40.30.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

