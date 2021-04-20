thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $13.45 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 31.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.35%. Equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

